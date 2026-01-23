Najd Al Maqsar Village magnet for adventurers, tourists exploring deep-rooted history

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Blending rugged natural beauty with centuries of human history, Najd Al Maqsar Village has emerged as one of Sharjah’s most compelling heritage destinations for tourists and archaeology lovers alike.

The village comprises 13 traditional stone houses, built more than a century ago, collectively narrating a story of resilience against the challenges of time.

Located in Wadi Shie in the historic coastal city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s east coast, Najd Al Maqsar is considered one of the region’s most important ancient human settlements.

Adding to its historical weight, the surrounding rocks bear engravings of camels and horses dating back to 2000 BC, offering a rare glimpse into prehistoric life.

The destination has been highlighted under the UAE’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial’ led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with national tourism, culture and heritage authorities.

The campaign underscores the UAE’s diverse tourism offerings and promotes heritage and leisure tourism across the country.

Beyond its natural and historical charm, Najd Al Maqsar, has received strong support from Sharjah’s tourism and hospitality authorities.

The village is being developed in two phases to enhance its appeal and position it as one of Khorfakkan’s most distinctive luxury hospitality and heritage tourism projects.

The first phase, inaugurated in June 2024, includes seven restored luxury heritage units overlooking the mountains, along with a restaurant and reception lounge spread across 17,210 square metres.

The restoration was carried out with meticulous care to preserve the spirit of the past, complemented by modern service facilities.

Scenic walking trails allow visitors to hike up to the village’s 300-year-old upper fort, perched on a mountain peak, and access Al Rafisah Dam via a dedicated mountain path.

The second phase, scheduled in the first quarter of 2026, will add more luxury heritage houses nestled among farms and overlooking the valley across 16,500 square metres.

It will offer diverse hospitality options, communal gathering spaces and additional walking trails, delivering a fully immersive guest experience.

Najd Al Maqsar beautifully reflects traditional mountain architecture, with buildings seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings.

The historic fort remains one of the village’s most prominent landmarks, thanks to its strategic location, which once served as a natural observation point.

Today, it offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the area’s military and strategic history.

The village has become a winter favourite destination for visitors seeking untouched natural beauty and authentic heritage.

Its unique blend of human civilization and rugged mountain terrain provides a rich experience for those wishing to explore, relax and reconnect with nature on top of its dramatic mountain setting.

Najd Al Maqsar offers a wide range of activities combining exploration, adventure and relaxation.

Strolling through its ancient pathways reveals remarkable architectural details and artistic heritage that have withstood time.

Hiking is among the most popular activities, with long trails winding through rugged terrain and offering views of native plants and rare wildlife.

The village is also ideal for mountain camping, enhanced by its distinctive ‘Kareen Houses’, traditional-style rooms celebrating authentic Emirati culture.

These houses offer stunning views of the mountain village and coastline, blending rustic charm with timeless elegance.

Handwoven carpet, stone walls and wooden doors create a warm, nostalgic atmosphere.

The accommodation ranges from single and double rooms to family-friendly options, all equipped with modern comforts while preserving the village’s traditional soul.

Complementing the experience, visitors can enjoy Emirati heritage cuisine, alongside international dining options, including Wishi Restaurant, which serves a diverse selection of global dishes.

The experience is further enriched by heritage events, such as handicraft workshops, pottery-making demonstrations and traditional folk performances, bringing Emirati culture vividly to life at Najd Al Maqsar.