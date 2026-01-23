Civil Defence Firefighter Challenge 2026 concludes

AJMAN, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Civil Defence concluded the Civil Defence Firefighter Challenge 2026, held at the Civil Defence General Directorate headquarters in Ajman.

Fifty-six firefighters representing various Civil Defence departments across the UAE participated in the competition, which aimed to enhance the physical and technical readiness of firefighters and improve their field performance in responding to various incidents and emergencies.

The closing ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Civil Defence General Directorate in Ajman, Colonel Khalid Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of the Civil Defence Department in Fujairah, and a number of officers and non-commissioned officers.

The championship included five stations simulating the field tasks of firefighters. These stations included climbing stairs while carrying a 20 kg weight, pulling a 20 kg hose, using a hammer, sprinting, and spraying a target gate with a water cannon, in a comprehensive test of strength, endurance, speed, and accuracy.

In the officers' category (individual), Ajman Civil Defence swept the top three positions. First Lieutenant Mohammed Tarim won first place, Major Nawaf Atij came in second, and First Lieutenant Abdullah Al Nuaimi finished third.

In the firefighters' category (individual), First Sergeant Ali Al Habsi from Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence took first place, First Sergeant Saeed Khatem came in second, and Corporal Khalid Al Kaabi from Fujairah Civil Defence finished third.

In the doubles category, Ajman Civil Defence secured first place, while Fujairah Civil Defence took second and third place. In the officers' (pairs) category, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence team won first place, while the Ajman Civil Defence team came in second.

In the team category, the Ajman Civil Defence General Directorate took first place, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Directorate came in second, and the Fujairah Civil Defence Directorate came in third.

At the conclusion of the championship, Brigadier General Raed Obaid Al Zaabi and Colonel Khalid Rabie Al Hamoudi presented the winners with their trophies and medals, praising the outstanding level of the participants and the high level of competition, which reflected the readiness and professional competence of the firefighters.