UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation maps out 2026 season with focus on global leadership in sport

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation held its first meeting of 2026 following the restructuring of the Board, setting the direction for the year ahead.

Chaired by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the meeting outlined key priorities, reinforcing renewed ambition and a continued focus on excellence and global leadership in jiu-jitsu.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Salem Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Board; Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran; Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri; Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi; and Humaid Mohammed Bakhit Al Ketbi, Board members. Discussions reflected alignment on priorities for the next phase and the requirements for the sustainable development of the sport in the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director; and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Federation.

Abdulmunem Alhashmi welcomed current and new Board members, wishing them success in their roles and stressing the importance of their contribution to strengthening the jiu-jitsu project in the UAE and supporting the Federation’s objectives in the period ahead.

He emphasised the need to continue working under a clear and ambitious vision that strengthens the UAE’s position on the global jiu-jitsu map, builds on past achievements, and aligns with the UAE leadership’s support for sport and the development of national talent.

He also highlighted the busy international calendar for the national team in the coming period, which will include its largest level of participation to date. He called for strong, unified support to ensure the team is fully backed during preparation, training, and competition, allowing it to perform consistently and represent the UAE at the highest level.

During the meeting, the Board approved the 2026 competition calendar, which includes a number of major local and international events, including the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup, the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The calendar also includes targeted programmes designed to grow participation, increase community involvement, and promote healthy lifestyles, supporting the Federation’s long-term sporting and social objectives.

The Board also approved plans to host the JJIF World Youth Championship in Abu Dhabi. The event strengthens the UAE’s record of hosting major international championships and reflects growing confidence in the country’s organisational capacity, sports infrastructure, and experience in delivering world-class events.

In addition, the Board approved the national team’s participation in a number of major international events, including the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia, the Asian Games in Japan, and the Asian Beach Games in China. The schedule forms part of a structured preparation plan focused on improving performance, building competitive readiness, and strengthening the national team’s presence on the international stage.

Board members reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive strategy focused on developing champions and identifying emerging talent. The approach aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family and reinforces the role of jiu-jitsu in promoting community values, supporting youth development, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for the sport.