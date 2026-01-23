Dubai Chambers concludes trade mission to Greece, calls for sustainable investment partnerships

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has explored new opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties with Greece during a series of meetings with public and private sector stakeholders.

The discussions took place during an official visit to Athens organised by Dubai Chambers as part of its ongoing efforts to expand economic partnerships and unlock fresh avenues for collaboration across priority industries.

The delegation from Dubai was led by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The visit formed part of the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to deepen trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and key markets worldwide.

Al Mansoori stated, “Dubai and Greece share a long-standing relationship spanning a wide range of sectors. This visit reflects our continued commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and strengthening international cooperation. We are focused on identifying new trade and investment opportunities that create lasting, high-value partnerships and deliver tangible benefits for businesses in both markets.”

During the visit, the Dubai Chambers delegation held a series of high-level meetings with leading Greek entities to discuss cooperation in priority sectors. Participating entities included the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Growthfund, the National Investment Fund of Greece, which oversees a wide portfolio of government-owned and affiliated companies and manages assets worth EUR 11.7 billion; and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Greece’s largest chamber, representing more than 120,000 member companies.

The delegation also met with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which brings together 3,500 companies responsible for around 50 percent of Greece’s economic activity with combined assets of EUR 416 billion. Further discussions took place with Enterprise Greece, the country’s national investment and trade promotion agency, as well as Endeavour Greece, the national branch of the global entrepreneurship network whose 174 member companies generate total revenues of EUR 3.9 billion.

During the visit, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The agreement was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Ioannis Bratakos, President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The MoU is designed to enhance cooperation in trade and industry and support efforts to expand commercial exchange between Dubai and Athens in a way that benefits investors and businesses. It also provides a framework for collaboration on official visits and business delegations, alongside enhanced support for members on both sides to help drive trade, expand investment opportunities, and develop new commercial partnerships.

During the meetings, the delegation outlined the comprehensive support Dubai Chambers provides to Greek companies looking to establish a presence in the emirate and scale from Dubai into regional and international markets.

The delegation also highlighted the opportunities available through the participation of Greek businesses in Dubai’s leading specialised trade events, including Expand North Star, the world’s largest gathering of startups and investors.

The meetings also emphasised the value of Dubai Founders HQ for Greek startups, which offers access to resources and networks that can accelerate growth, expansion, and business success in Dubai.

The meetings explored prospects for bilateral cooperation across a wide range of strategic ssectors, including aviation, ports, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, and finance.

Discussions also highlighted a shared focus on innovation and artificial intelligence, alongside efforts to stimulate partnerships and two-way investment between Greek family businesses and their counterparts in Dubai.

Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening the exchange of trade delegations between Dubai and Greece and accelerating joint efforts to boost bilateral trade.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Greece reached a value of AED2 billion in 2024, achieving year-on-year growth of 13.7 percent.

The number of Greek companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce has also continued to rise, with 102 new Greek companies joining during 2025. This brought the total number of Greek companies registered as active members of the chamber to 419, marking year-on-year growth of 22.5 percent.