Al Zeyoudi joins UAE delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos to reaffirm global trade ties

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to positive, mutually beneficial trade ties during a series of meetings with global ministers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland this week.

Al Zeyoudi held high-level talks with Maros Sefocvic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security; Maninder Sindhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade; Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry; Suphajee Suthumpun, Thailand’s Minister of Commerce; Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Ecuador’s Minister of Production, Foreign Trade and Investments; Lutfey Siddiqi, Bangladesh’s Special Envoy of the Head of the Interim Government; Nicolas Forissier, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness; and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

These meetings all sought to increase trade and investment flows and enable greater private-sector collaboration.

Al Zeyoudi welcomed the opportunity to meet with a range of global counterparts. “The UAE’s presence at the World Economic Foum emphasises our national commitment to fostering global economic growth and prosperity. We have always believed that strong international partnerships are essential to driving growth and prosperity, not just for our nation, but for the world. Our conversations in Davos centered around increasing trade and investment flows around the world by forging closer economic partnerships with like-minded nations. Together, through collaborating in an open, rules-based trading system, we can achieve our shared goals of economic development and sustainable growth for people from all corners of the planet.”

During the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, Al Zeyoudi also participated in numerous panel discussions and forums where he highlighted the UAE’s policies to navigate the current trading landscape, accelerate advanced manufacturing, and facilitate global participation in supply chains. Al Zeyoudi also launched the third annual TradeTech report, which outlined the interlocking layers of technology adoption in the global trading system.

As part of his trip, Al Zeyoudi forged strong public-private partnerships, meeting with a range of business leaders in vital economic sectors. This included holding discussions with executives from Embraer, Carlyle, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, Syngenta, Blackrock, and TIME.

Al Zeyoudi stressed the importance of government and business working together, while highlighting the UAE’s dynamic, innovative, pro-business ecosystem.

The annual World Economic Forum gathering serves as a vital platform for countries to come together to address pressing global challenges.

This year's gathering highlighted the importance of dialogue and cooperation when facing the challenges of today in order to achieve progress towards the opportunities of tomorrow.