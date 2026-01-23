MBRGI supports UNICEF efforts to vaccinate one million children against measles

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced its support for the measles vaccination programme led by UNICEF, aimed at children in marginalised communities and areas of conflict.

The contribution was announced during MBRGI’s participation in the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, Switzerland from 19th to 23rd January under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’.

Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI, signed a Letter of Intent for partnership with UNICEF's Executive Director Catherine Russell under which MBRGI will support UNICEF’s efforts to vaccinate one million children against measles.

Saeed Al Eter affirmed MBRGI’s dedication to deepening its strategic alliances with international organisations, an approach that directly translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support humanitarian programmes in the world’s most vulnerable communities, and in regions struggling to provide basic needs, particularly healthcare.

Al Eter said, “Our latest collaboration with UNICEF reflects MBRGI’s unwavering commitment to global efforts that protect and empower children by ensuring access to modern medical treatments and disease prevention. We envision this renewed partnership as a turning point in our collective mission to uplift the underprivileged, rescuing children across multiple nations from the cycle of disease and despair, and safeguarding their future.”

“UNICEF is grateful for the long-standing partnership with MBRGI, which has saved and improved the lives of some of the most vulnerable children,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s Executive Director. “We look forward to continuing our partnership through this additional effort to reach one million children impacted by conflict with life-saving measles vaccinations. No child should die from an easily preventable disease.”

The new partnership between MBRGI and UNICEF aims to provide routine immunization services to children who have not yet received any vaccinations, through a coordinated vaccination programme designed to ensure their survival and healthy development. This collaboration embodies a shared vision to reach the world's most vulnerable populations through comprehensive, innovation-driven plans that build long-term vaccination systems.

Since its inception in 2015, MBRGI has allocated over AED13.8 billion to humanitarian aid and relief efforts, benefiting 788 million people in 118 countries.

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities.