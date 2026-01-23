Ahmed bin Saeed, Mansoor bin Mohammed attend graduation of first cohort of Dubai Health Leadership Academy

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, along with H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, attended the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Dubai Health Leadership Academy’s flagship Systems Leadership Program.

Delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, the Program celebrated the graduation of 40 graduates during a ceremony held at the Museum of The Future.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates, highlighting the importance of investing in leadership capabilities that can contribute to the development of the healthcare sector. “Guided by the vision of our leadership, Dubai is advancing the future of healthcare by developing leaders who can navigate rapid change and transform it into meaningful opportunities for growth and innovation,” he said.

“I congratulate all the graduates whose leadership will shape the future of health in Dubai and advance the quality of care and life for our community,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We are proud to celebrate the graduation of the first cohort of the Dubai Health Leadership Academy’s Systems Leadership Program, delivered in partnership with Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford. Building future-ready leaders remains central to our journey toward a sustainable health system, one built on knowledge, innovation and care, and informed by leading global practices.”

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairperson of the Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; members of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; as well as Dr. Eleanor Murray, Academic Director and Senior Fellow in Management Practice at Oxford Saïd Business School, and Dr. Mark O’Brien, Program Director of the Systems Leadership Program and Associate Fellow at Oxford Saïd Business School.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali said, "The Systems Leadership Program stands as a powerful catalyst for transformation across our health system. It develops leaders who can navigate complexity, think holistically across the continuum of care, and champion the values at the heart of Dubai’s health sector. By strengthening the foundations of a resilient, people centered health system, we ensure excellence for our community today, while shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for our city and beyond."

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “This programme was founded on the powerful idea that leadership in health must reflect the complexity and compassion of the system we serve. The Dubai Health Leadership Academy was designed with an ambitious purpose, to prepare leaders for a health system as dynamic as Dubai. Today our Graduates are ready to carry that purpose forward.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their support of the programme, noting that the knowledge and experience gained by the graduates will be applied across the Dubai Health system.

He also thanked the programme partners; Emirates, Dubai Airports, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, in recognition of their valuable contributions which elevated the programme’s impact and continue to inspire Dubai Health’s transformation journey.

Commenting on the programme, Dr. Eleanor Murray said, “Witnessing this cohort reach graduation has been especially meaningful. The Systems Leadership Program brought together distinguished faculty and global experts who fostered thoughtful dialogue, encouraged reflection, and enriched participants’ understanding of leadership within complex health systems. Their Certificate of Completion, jointly endorsed by Dubai Health and Saïd Business School, formally recognises the comprehensive learning journey they have undertaken and the commitment they have shown throughout the programme.”

Dr. Mark O’Brien said, “This graduation represents an important milestone for Dubai Health and Oxford Saïd Business School, reflecting a shared commitment to developing leaders who can drive transformation. Their progress throughout the programme has been remarkable, and the capabilities they have developed will support Dubai’s continued pursuit of excellence and innovation for many years ahead.”

The Dubai Health Leadership Academy was launched in September 2024, alongside its inaugural Systems Leadership Program, delivered through a partnership with Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, with the aim of cultivating leadership talent capable of contributing to the advancement of the healthcare sector. It was designed based on the expertise of academics and specialists from around the world, alongside best practices, and was developed in alignment with the priorities and initiatives of Dubai Health, which served as a cornerstone for learning throughout the duration of the programme.

Over 14 months, delivered through four modules, participants applied their learning in practice, supported by personalised executive coaching and insights from experts at Oxford Saïd Business School.