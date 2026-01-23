DoH extends partnership with World Economic Forum’s Digital Healthcare Transformation initiative

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) today, announced the next stage of a partnership to advance intelligent health systems and healthy longevity, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in preventive and personalised health.

The partnership was signed during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, at the UAE Pavilion, as part of Abu Dhabi’s continued engagement with global leaders to help shape the future of health.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Today’s health systems are rich in individual innovation but held back by silos and a traditionally reactive approach. Through our collaboration with the World Economic Forum, we are shifting the global paradigm toward intelligent health infrastructure. Our goal is to build a personalised and proactive system that cares before it cures, enabling healthier, longer lives at a true population scale.”

The announcement follows the culmination of the previous phase of the partnership between the DoH and the WEF, which resulted in the co-authored white paper, A New Era for Digital Health: Abu Dhabi’s Leap to Health Intelligence. The paper outlines how Abu Dhabi has built a system that connects clinical, genomic, lifestyle and environmental data to predict risk, prevent disease and inform policy at population scale.

Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, said, “Abu Dhabi is demonstrating how digital health, data and AI can be applied at system scale to deliver real-world impact. By sharing these lessons globally, this work can help leaders move from isolated digital initiatives to more connected, preventive and resilient health systems – enabling healthy longevity across countries and the world.”

As part of this next phase, Abu Dhabi will continue its role as a Global Pathfinder within the WEF’s Digital Healthcare Transformation (DHT) Initiative, an international CEO and minister-led platform that brings together more than 200 organisations across healthcare, technology, policy and investment to accelerate health system transformation worldwide, re-imagining health through digital, AI, and data-driven innovation at scale.

Abu Dhabi’s experience will continue to inform global dialogue and collaboration across several priority areas, including, the evolution of healthy living and healthy longevity, enabled by health intelligence; the role of intelligent health systems in informing public health and broader policy decision-making and the integration of digital technology, data and artificial intelligence at system scale

The work will also connect with the WEF’s broader health initiatives, including the Healthy Longevity Initiative, the Chief Health Officers Community, and the stakeholder-led Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience, creating opportunities to link Abu Dhabi’s experience with global policy, industry and investment leaders.