UMEX, SimTEX conclude in Abu Dhabi with record local, international participation

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the seventh and largest edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026 concluded at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event, held over three days from 20th to 22nd January, showcased the latest advancements in autonomous systems technology.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and in strategic partnership with EDGE Group and Abu Dhabi Mobility, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 welcomed 37,878 visitors over three days, a 45 percent increase compared to the 2024 edition, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest event dedicated to autonomous systems.

This edition saw a record 390 exhibitors, a significant 82 percent increase from 2024, and participation from 40 countries, marking a 14 percent growth over the previous edition.

UMEX and SimTEX continue to serve as leading platforms for the growth of autonomous systems in the defence sector. The Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement announced deals valued at AED3.6 billion, representing a 20 percent increase compared to 2024. These agreements underscore a strategic commitment to advancing defence capabilities, fostering the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and expanding collaboration with both national and international companies in unmanned systems, simulation, and training.

Commenting on the success of the seventh edition, Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marashdi, Chairman of the Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX, said, “This edition marked a pivotal milestone for this specialised international event. The activities demonstrated a high level of organisation and showcased the spirit of integrated teamwork between national talents and supporting partners, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a global destination for companies focused on future technologies.”

He added, “These events are influential regional and international platforms that support the UAE’s policies to enhance competitiveness and build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The sectors related to autonomous systems, simulation, and training are witnessing remarkable growth, driven by increased investment in high-impact technologies, making this event an ideal meeting point for showcasing products and building partnerships.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, said, “This edition of UMEX and SimTEX exceeded all expectations in terms of size, scope, and ambition. We witnessed unprecedented participation from major companies and institutions, with broad attendance from decision-makers, experts, and specialists, highlighting the growing confidence in UMEX and SimTEX as global platforms for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and envisioning the future of advanced defence and technology industries.”

Al Dhaheri added, “These events would not have been possible without the vision and guidance of our wise leadership. ADNEC Group remains committed to developing these international platforms, expanding their reach, and enriching their content, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced technologies, and to support high-value strategic sectors.”

With 45 percent of total companies comprising of national companies and 55% international companies, UMEX and SimTEX provide an international platform for product launches, gain international exposure, networking with high quality buyers and investors, and drive business growth. This edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 featuring an enhanced Commercial Zone dedicated to autonomous technology transforming civilian sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, transport, logistics, and manufacturing.

UMEX and SimTEX also drive global thought leadership and knowledge transfer, with high-ranking officials, industry leaders, innovators and experts shaping the future of unmanned systems, defense strategy, and cross-border innovation. This edition saw the International Defence Conference attract over 750 attendees, while the exhibition featured multiple stages with panels, keynote addresses, presentations and fireside chats.

Surveys conducted by leading independent global consultancies (Explori and GRS) showed the exhibitor Net Promoter Score (NPS) rose to +50, compared to the global average of +10, placing the exhibition in the top 5% worldwide. The visitor NPS increased to +72, compared to the global average of +31, reflecting the strong performance of this edition.

The introduction of the Future of Autonomy Stage, supported by the Strategic Mobility Regulatory Partner, Abu Dhabi Mobility, provide expert insights into building frameworks of autonomous mobility into cities, economies, and societies.

The Defence 4.0 event, designed for military leaders, industry innovators, and strategic planners, provided actionable insight into the technologies accelerating capability development and driving the next era of defence modernisation. The UMEX ELEVATE Autonomous Investors Summit connected startups to global investors providing insights into how to scale, position small and medium sized entities to investors and highlighted the strategic role of Abu Dhabi as a global hub for unmanned and autonomous systems.

The exhibitions also featured live demonstrations of unmanned systems in action, with displays in the Sweihan Hills on the second day, where local and international companies showcased military and commercial technologies to an audience of defence leaders, senior officers, and technical experts from across the Middle East and beyond.

Taking place for the first time at UMEX and SimTEX, the Autonomous Racing League Drone Championship brought elite global AI teams and world-class first person-view pilots to compete in three race formats. Over two days of competitions, visitors were able to view the latest innovations in aerial autonomy on full display.

This edition would not have been possible without the support of strategic partners and sponsors, including the Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Abu Dhabi Mobility, Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, Advanced Technology Research Council, ASPIRE, Technology Innovation Institute, Venture One and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The record-breaking success of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 highlights Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in driving the global conversation on autonomous systems, simulation, and advanced defence technologies. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world, these exhibitions have cemented their reputation as premier platforms for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

As the event looks ahead to its next edition in 2028, UMEX and SimTEX remain at the forefront of shaping the future of autonomous systems across both defence and civilian sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to technological advancement and international partnership.