Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa speaks about leadership, legacy during fireside chat at Davos 2026

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nayhan, President & CEO of Frontier25 and The Climate Tribe, spoke with Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, during a fireside chat in the UAE Pavillion at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.

The conversation explored Sheikha Shamma’s work at the intersection of leadership, sustainability, social impact, and cultural responsibility as the founder of climate action advisory Frontier25, creative collective The Climate Tribe, DEI impact agency Aurora50, energy and water consultancy Reset MENA, and sustainability consultancy Alliances for Global Sustainability, and how her diverse roles reflect a new generation of Emirati leadership—one that balances heritage with innovation and long-term thinking.

Sheikha Shamma said, “For me, leadership is about impact and progress. I hope to make a positive difference in the world around me and inspire other people to do the same. We have inherited multicultural cities that flourish today as global hubs of business, technology, and tourism. We are living proof of what ambitious and astute leadership can achieve. Now we must ask ourselves how we can continue to build on this and contribute to what comes next in a world that is constantly changing and advancing at a rapid pace.”

During the fireside, Sheikha Shamma touched on her role as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and described how she hosted a cohort of YGLs from around the world in October 2025 for a specially tailored ‘Heritage to Horizon’ programme. Attendees in the audience shared their experiences and key takeaways, describing how they were moved by Abu Dhabi’s history, development, and ambitions.

Sheikha Shamma explained, “The aim was to teach the cohort about our history and culture and showcase how Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE has developed into a global hub for technological advancement. I am very proud to be a part of such an inspiring cohort of influential and forward-thinking young leaders. Being able to take part in these platforms for dialogue and knowledge-sharing is a constant source of learning opportunities and new ideas.”

With Davos 2026 being held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” Sheikha Shamma stressed the importance of collaboration in meeting vital climate milestones to reach the UAE’s net zero goals by 2050, saying, “Events such as Davos and the COP summits provide an opportunity for negotiation, collaboration, and progress – as long as all parties come to the table willing to talk and learn and play their role in climate diplomacy so we can build a peaceful and sustainable future.”