Global Citizen, IHC announce strategic multi-year partnership

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Citizen, the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty, and IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today - at the IHC House at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland - announced a new multi-year strategic partnership.

Under the partnership, IHC will support Global Citizen’s advocacy efforts and global programming, including existing initiatives and the development of new engagements, particularly in the UAE and Middle East.

The collaboration reflects Global Citizen’s and IHC’s shared commitment to supporting platforms that mobilise governments, businesses, and citizens to eradicate extreme poverty.

Together, the organisations will collaborate to support initiatives that advance shared priorities including poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, and sustainability.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “At IHC, we believe that business has a responsibility to support initiatives that contribute to long-term global progress, and in doing so, support opportunities for sustainable growth. Partnering with Global Citizen allows us to support a proven advocacy platform that brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society. Through this collaboration, we aim to help strengthen global engagement and contribute to initiatives that deliver tangible impact.”

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, added, “Global Citizen’s impact has always increased when we have partners who are willing to support action at scale. Ending extreme poverty requires sustained collaboration across sectors and borders. IHC brings global reach, long-term perspective, and a strong commitment to supporting solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges. This partnership enables us to expand our work into the Middle East, including in the Gulf region, and to mobilise broader coalitions around real outcomes.”

This announcement follows Global Citizen’s recent expansion of its Global Board of Directors, which included the appointment of Mariam Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero, an IHC Group company.

Mariam Almheiri added, “I am genuinely excited about this partnership and its scale. Real progress comes from investing in people and requires a holistic, long-term approach to opportunity, education, and resilience. Through my work at IHC and 2PointZero, I’ve seen how purpose-driven investment creates meaningful impact. As the first Middle East representative on the Global Citizen Board, this collaboration is deeply significant. It reflects the growing role of our region in shaping solutions globally and the importance of bringing diverse perspectives to the table. By aligning advocacy with investment, we can move from dialogue to action and deliver lasting change.”

This partnership reflects a shared belief that lasting change depends on sustained commitment, accountability, and collaboration. By aligning Global Citizen’s advocacy expertise with IHC’s global networks and long-term perspective, the organisations aim to support solutions that deliver real-world outcomes for communities around the globe.

IHC and Global Citizen plan to co-host an event in Abu Dhabi in the Spring to announce more details about their collaboration and initial areas of focus.