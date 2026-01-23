RTA completes package of infrastructure projects to enhance soft mobility, transport integration in Al Quoz Creative Zone

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a member of the Higher Committee of Al Quoz Creative Zone, has announced the completion of a package of infrastructure projects designed to enhance connectivity and strengthen transport integration across the area.

The projects form part of a comprehensive master plan to establish an integrated creative hub that caters to creatives from around the world, as well as entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the creative economy.

he zone offers a fully integrated ecosystem that supports all stages of the creative process, from design and production to exhibition and marketing, while providing affordable live-work opportunities within a distinctive partnership framework that supports commercial viability for developers and landowners.

Al Quoz Creative Zone also features dedicated venues for hosting events, and high-quality public spaces designed to encourage walking and active travel. These elements shape a distinctive urban identity and reinforce the area's position as a year-round destination for cultural, educational and recreational experiences.

The projects delivered by the RTA include the construction of a pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Manara Street, designed to enhance safety and ensure the smooth flow of pedestrian and cyclist movement within the area and its surroundings. The bridge incorporates aesthetic design elements that are fully aligned with the zone’s identity and built environment. It measures 45 metres in length, 5.5 metres in width, and stands 6 metres high, and includes two access ramps, each extending 210 metres.

In addition, three mobility hubs have been delivered, alongside the development of pedestrian and cycling tracks and individual mobility routes spanning a total of 4 km. These initiatives enhance connectivity between Al Quoz Creative Zone, Onpassive Metro Station, and Al Quoz Bus Station, supporting seamless and efficient multimodal movement.

RTA has also completed preparations for implementing the Super Blocks project in Al Quoz Creative Zone, as part of Dubai’s master plan for developing pedestrian pathways across the emirate.

The project introduces flexible urban spaces designed to host artistic events and cultural festivals, enabling the temporary closure of selected streets and their transformation into pedestrian-only urban oases during events. Among these is Al Quoz Arts Festival, scheduled for 24th and 25th January, organised by Alserkal Avenue in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The Super Blocks project supports the objectives of the Year of the Family, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by strengthening social cohesion through the provision of recreational spaces that foster artistic and cultural engagement. It enhances quality of life in key attraction areas by transforming them into pedestrian-focused environments, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a globally recognised, pedestrian-friendly city.

The project also advances the 20-Minute City concept by encouraging residents and visitors to adopt environmentally friendly soft mobility modes. It contributes to creating a sustainable, healthy, and low-carbon urban environment through the expansion of green spaces, while supporting economic activity and unveiling new investment opportunities.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of Al Quoz Creative Zone, said, “The completion of the mobility projects reflects RTA’s approach to building an integrated transport system that facilitates movement, reduces reliance on private vehicles, and enhances urban mobility efficiency in a way that serves residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs.”

“Connecting Al Quoz Creative Zone to Al Safa Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station, along developing an integrated network of pedestrian, cycling, and individual mobility routes, forms part of RTA’s commitment to delivering people-centric mobility solutions that enhance quality of life across Dubai.

“The pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Manara Street represents a valuable addition that enhances safety and traffic flow, while reinforcing the priority given to pedestrians and sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, the mobility hubs and internal pathways contribute to creating a connected, accessible urban environment that encourages walking and social interaction.”

“The Super Blocks project also supports targets of Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by embedding the 20-Minute City concept, enabling people to access work, services, and leisure within a compact and well-connected urban setting.”

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that Al Quoz Creative Zone reflects Dubai’s ambitions to position culture as a key economic driver, reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

She said, “Through Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai has established a model that supports and empowers creatives, entrepreneurs, and investors while encouraging innovation. The zone provides a full range of facilities that nurture the growth of investment projects and add economic value to their output, drawing on the area’s unique assets.”

Badri added, “The completion of soft mobility and transport integration projects will further enhance the zone’s appeal. Dubai Culture remains committed to activating the area through high-impact initiatives and programmes that support innovators and highlight opportunities within the city’s cultural and creative industries. These efforts align with our focus on investing in young talent and consolidating Dubai’s role as a global hub for the creative economy.”

The land-use master plan for Al Quoz Creative Zone is designed to drive a significant expansion in activity. Upon full implementation, the number of creatives is expected to grow from 900 to 20,000. The zone will also be able to accommodate 8,000 residents and attract around 33,000 visitors per day.

The plan will also deliver a tenfold increase in studio and workshop spaces, a threefold expansion of leisure and support facilities, and a 30 percent rise in leasable areas. Compared with industrial districts dedicated to the arts worldwide, Al Quoz Creative Zone is set to rank among the largest globally in terms of built-up area and the number of practitioners it accommodates.

As part of a pioneering vision, a distinctive planning code has been introduced for Al Quoz Creative Zone, including the creation of integrated live-work environments. Under this framework, 2,900 affordable housing units will be provided for creatives.

The code places strong emphasis on public realm design, delivering spaces capable of hosting artistic activities and cultural events, as well as showcasing products and works. It also involves transforming Sikeek (alleys) into shaded outdoor areas, alongside knowledge and exploration routes with recreational facilities. Public plazas and shared open areas are designed for relaxation, social activities and the display of art.

The master plan also follows an innovative visual identity strategy, with sculptures, murals and dedicated art routes distributed throughout to provide visitors with a unique experience. It preserves Al Quoz's urban form and industrial character by repurposing existing warehouses to accommodate a wide range of activities. Infrastructure networks have been defined in line with development requirements, and preliminary plans have been prepared in coordination with all relevant authorities.