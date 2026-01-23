Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which they discussed the overall regional situation, including the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Council of Peace developments.

The two sides discussed the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the second phase entitlements of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, as well as supporting the Palestinian national committee tasked with administering the sector.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Badr Abdelatty also reviewed regional and international efforts aimed at establishing sustainable security and stability in the region, and enhancing the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

They further discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to the fraternal relations between the two countries.