Asia’s elite tactical units gear up for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- With weeks to go before the start of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, elite tactical police teams from 21 Asian countries have confirmed their participation in the global competition, underscoring the challenge’s growing influence across the continent.

The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge will be held from 7th to 11th February at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

The participating teams represent top tier special police units, rapid intervention forces, and tactical teams that have completed all registration requirements after confirming their operational readiness.

The organising committee explained that the high level of Asian participation highlights the challenge’s status as one of the world’s most prominent platforms for specialised tactical teams.

The event continues to attract police units seeking to benchmark their capabilities against international standards in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

Beyond competition, the UAE SWAT Challenge is a professional exchange hub, enabling teams to share operational experience, explore advanced tactical practices, and assess preparedness for high-risk scenarios faced by modern police forces.

The challenge is designed to test teams across five intensive events, each requiring a combination of tactical decision making, physical endurance, technical skill, and teamwork.

Teams accumulate points daily across all challenges, with final rankings determined by the overall score. The team achieving the highest total will be named champion at the conclusion of the event.

The competitions are open to the public, offering spectators the opportunity to witness world class tactical performance and support participating teams throughout the five-day event.