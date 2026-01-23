Dubai Police participates in Sikka Art and Design Festival 2026

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have announced their participation in the 14th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival 2026, organised by Dubai Culture, taking place from 23rd January to 1st February in the historic Al Shindagha district.

The participation reflects Dubai Police commitment to strengthening its cultural and community role by supporting arts and creativity. This presence highlights an institutional approach that reinforces the positive public image of Dubai Police and aligns with its broader vision of active cultural and community engagement.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said that Dubai Police’s participation stems from its firm belief in the vital role of culture and creativity in building bridges with the community and strengthening national identity and belonging.

He explained that the organisation’s continued presence at cultural and artistic events reflects its strategic direction to support the arts as an effective tool for community awareness and civilised expression.

He added that Dubai Police view security work as inseparable from cultural and social engagement, considering culture and the arts as essential partners in building a cohesive and safe society. The initiatives presented during the festival, whether artistic paintings, historical exhibits, or interactive activities, aim to showcase the human and cultural side of policing through an integrated approach that brings together security and creativity.

Dubai Police are showcasing an artistic painting created in collaboration with a renowned international artist, portraying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the leading figure behind Dubai’s development journey and the advancement of Dubai Police.

The exhibition also features selected artistic military formations that accompany Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremonies, along with the artistic sculpture of the Dubai Police cannon shell.

Visitors can explore the “Echo of Identity” project, which highlights Dubai Police’s achievement as the world’s strongest police brand according to Brand Finance. In addition, the display includes selected artefacts from the Dubai Police Museum, such as historical correspondence and documents, as well as content showcasing the history of the Dubai Police Band and its artistic and national role in official and community occasions. The exhibition is complemented by selected national, heritage, and musical compositions that reflect Dubai’s cultural identity and civilised spirit.

The Tourist Police Department is also participating through awareness lectures for tourists, the distribution of gifts, and live showcases of tourist security patrols.

Dubai Police are further participating through the Al Sunaa Studio “Makers Studio”, an innovative platform that supports creativity and cultural content production.

The participation also includes Khalid magazine, issued by the Security Media Department, which offers awareness-focused and interactive content for children and families through engaging art workshops.