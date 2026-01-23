UAE achieves qualitative leap in developing aquatic sports, talent discovery

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Husain Al Musallam, President of World Aquatics, affirmed that swimming in the UAE has achieved a significant qualitative leap in recent years, both in terms of discovering and showcasing promising new talents and in hosting and organising numerous championships at various levels.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the start of competitions at the 30th GCC Swimming Championship, currently being held at the Olympic pool at the Mohammed bin Zayed City Sports Centre, Al Musallam said that World Aquatics is proud to see this distinguished event hosted in the UAE and in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which continues to demonstrate its capability to stage major international sporting events.

He noted that this edition is the largest in the history of the championship in terms of participation, with around 200 male and female swimmers taking part, adding that World Aquatics is keen to support such championships, particularly in the Gulf region, given its strong potential and talented athletes.

Al Musallam praised the role played by the UAE Aquatics Federation and its swift approval to host the championship, as well as the significant support provided by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, citing Abu Dhabi’s advanced organisational capabilities and modern infrastructure, which contribute to the success of such events.

He explained that the UAE’s advanced sports facilities across its emirates, combined with its strategic geographic location and world-class airports, further strengthen its position as a hub for sports tourism. He stressed that sports tourism has become a necessity and that the next phase requires increased investment in this sector.

Al Musallam also emphasised that aquatic sports are an integral part of the heritage of the Gulf region, historically linked to activities such as diving and other maritime pursuits, noting that supporting and developing these sports should be a priority within the sports sector.