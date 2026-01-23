Special Olympics urges action on global teacher shortage, declares 2026 Year of Teacher

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics has issued a global call to action warning of a critical shortage of teachers worldwide that threatens the future of millions of students, particularly learners with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

According to UNESCO, the world will need 44 million new teachers by 2030 to meet basic education needs. In low-income countries, up to 90 percent of children with disabilities remain out of school, with the largest gaps occurring where needs are greatest.

In his annual State of Inclusion Letter, titled The Year of the Teacher, Teaching Inclusion in a Divided World, Chairman Dr Timothy Shriver called on governments and global institutions to prioritise long-term investment in teacher recruitment, training and support. The letter was developed in collaboration with the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Shriver warned that education systems are under growing strain from conflict, displacement, climate disruption and mental health challenges, placing unsustainable burdens on teachers and leading to overcrowded classrooms and reduced learning quality. He noted that students with IDD are often the first excluded from education systems during times of crisis.

He said, “Teachers are the frontline builders of empathy, inclusion and stability, but they cannot shoulder this responsibility alone. Inclusion must be recognised as a fundamental human right and funded and maintained with the same urgency as essential infrastructure.”

The letter outlines four priority areas for governments, donors and education leaders: committing to long-term funding for teacher recruitment and retention; embedding mandatory inclusivity training using the Universal Design for Learning framework; protecting teacher well-being and elevating the profession; and investing in school-based inclusion programmes that foster belonging for students of all abilities.

The 2026 State of Inclusion Letter is anchored in the work of the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, based in Abu Dhabi and established through the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. The centre builds on the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and the UAE’s commitment to inclusion and opportunity for people of determination.

From Abu Dhabi, the Global Center supports partners worldwide to design and scale inclusive education initiatives through programmes such as Unified Champion Schools, which bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities through inclusive sports, leadership and whole-school activities.

Ahmad Al Gergawi, Director of Communications, Partnership and Outreach, said schools are places of belonging and teachers are central to making inclusion a reality, adding that the UAE is helping shape global standards for inclusive education by sharing practical solutions developed in Abu Dhabi.

In 2025, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity announced a major grant to Special Olympics International to expand this work, enabling the Global Center to reach more countries, equip educators with inclusive teaching tools and support young people as advocates for inclusive schools and communities.