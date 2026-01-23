Miami to host Zayed Charity Run 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Miami is preparing to host the 18th edition of the Zayed Charity Run – Miami 2026, scheduled to take place on 31st January in Coconut Grove, marking the first international stop of the initiative this year.

Miami will be followed by Budapest, Hungary, in May, reflecting the expanding global reach of the run and its humanitarian mission inspired by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The 5-kilometre race will start at Miami City Hall and finish at Regatta Park, with extensive organisational preparations underway to ensure wide participation across age groups and nationalities, highlighting strong community engagement.

For the first time, a runners’ delegation from the UAE will take part in the Miami edition, comprising 100 male and 50 female participants. The delegation’s participation underscores the growing Emirati presence in international sporting events with a humanitarian focus.

The total prize pool stands at US$20,000, with $5,000 awarded to first place, $2,500 to second place and $1,500 to third place, in addition to raffle prizes, contributing to a competitive and celebratory atmosphere.

Proceeds from the event will support the National Kidney Foundation of Florida, reinforcing the run’s commitment to improving healthcare services and patient outcomes.

Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the Miami stop represents a key milestone in the initiative’s international journey, noting that its continued presence in the United States reflects growing global confidence in its philanthropic mission.

He added that the run has established itself as a global model combining sport and social responsibility through sustained coordination with partners, ensuring its long-term impact across international destinations.

Through its successive global editions, the Zayed Charity Run continues to strengthen its international presence, demonstrating how a journey of giving that began in the UAE continues to reach communities worldwide, placing people at the heart of its mission.