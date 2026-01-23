Saud bin Saqr receives Samsung Electronics delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received a delegation from Samsung Electronics in Saqr bin Mohammed City. The delegation was headed by Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of the SmartThings Team at Samsung Electronics.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the delegation and discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of smart technology applications, in support of digital transformation and innovation in the emirate.

The meeting reviewed areas of collaboration in developing smart city ecosystems, Internet of Things applications, smart home and facility solutions, and the integration of digital platforms to enhance service quality.

Discussions also covered the use of advanced technologies to support sustainable urban development, strengthen digital infrastructure readiness, and stimulate innovation across key sectors.

The meeting also highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s promising investment opportunities and business-friendly environment, including its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, ease of doing business, integrated economic ecosystem, and commitment to building long-term partnerships with leading global companies in technology and innovation.

Members of the delegation expressed their sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality, affirming Samsung Electronics’ interest in exploring avenues of cooperation with relevant entities in the emirate and exchanging expertise in developing scalable smart solutions that support digital transformation and enhance the use of advanced technologies in serving communities.