Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes UAE’s hosting of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, United States

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the UAE’s hosting of trilateral talks bringing together representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his hope that these discussions would contribute to tangible steps toward ending a crisis that has persisted for nearly four years and resulted in immense humanitarian suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that hosting these talks reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s leading role and its steadfast approach to supporting peace and transforming challenges into meaningful opportunities for the peoples of both countries and the wider region.

He also commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump in facilitating these talks, reinforcing stability, and advancing the political track.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed added that the UAE maintains well-established partnerships with all three parties, reflecting enduring engagement and strategic cooperation, enabling the country to play a trusted role in hosting dialogue at a time when serious and responsible diplomacy is most needed.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed further noted the UAE’s firm belief that sustainable solutions to conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue and de-escalation, reaffirming the country’s commitment to building diplomatic bridges and supporting any progress achieved by these important talks, which come at a critical juncture.

The talks commenced today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.

Moreover, the UAE has successfully facilitated 17 mediation efforts for prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 4,641 detainees. This underscores the depth of the UAE’s relations with both countries and reinforces its role as a trusted mediator in advancing diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.