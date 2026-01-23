Second edition of Wheat Festival launches in Meliha with new identity

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Wheat Festival kicked off yesterday at the Meliha Wheat Farm, in the presence of Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Foundation “Ektifa.”

Organised by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the festival offers an engaging lineup of activities, including live demonstrations, interactive workshops, family friendly entertainment, and competitions. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40 percent on a wide range of Ektifa’s organic products during the event.

During the opening tour, Al Teneiji explored the various pavilions and features of the festival, which runs until 8th February.

The event serves as a comprehensive platform celebrating Sharjah’s agricultural wealth, empowering farmers and home based businesses by providing them with enhanced marketing opportunities. It also expands investment prospects for UAE nationals operating small and medium enterprises, in line with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development.

The festival underlines the strategic significance of wheat cultivation as a key pillar of national food security. It also spotlights the vital role of farmers in the food production ecosystem and showcases the latest advancements in organic farming techniques designed to elevate the quality and efficiency of local produce.

Dr. Khalifa Al Teneiji noted that this year’s edition introduces a wider variety of experiences tailored to different segments of the community. The festival offers visitors the chance to purchase freshly harvested organic vegetables directly from the farm reflecting Ektifa’’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and bringing people closer to nature.

He emphasised that the event blends education with entertainment, highlighting the richness of the UAE’s environment and the depth of its agricultural heritage.

He added that the festival also offers an opportunity to explore Meliha's stunning natural landscapes, unique winter ambiance, and iconic landmarks that have positioned it among the UAE’s top tourist destinations.

The organising committee also announced a photography competition for the best image captured by visitors throughout the festival. The event welcomes the public daily from 16:00 to 22:00, with the competition designed to support emerging talents particularly university students and aspiring photographers by offering a platform to showcase their creativity.