UAE security force arrives in Qatar for Arabian Gulf Security 4 exercise

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE security force participating in the Joint Tactical Exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Arabian Gulf Security 4) has arrived in the State of Qatar to take part in the exercise, which will be held from 25th January until 4th February.

The exercise is held with the participation of police forces and security agencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, alongside specialised security units from the United States, with the aim of exchanging expertise and enhancing joint capabilities.

The UAE’s participation comes within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf security cooperation and raising the level of coordination and field integration among security agencies in GCC countries, towards building a cohesive security system capable of addressing various policing, security and field challenges and developments.

Arabian Gulf Security 4 includes a series of joint training programmes that simulate realistic scenarios across multiple fields, allowing for the testing and development of operational plans and procedures, strengthening field coordination and role integration among participating units and forces, in addition to supporting the exchange of expertise and enhancing professional efficiency in dealing with various security situations.

The exercise is considered one of the most prominent joint Gulf tactical drills and reflects the continued commitment of security agencies in GCC countries to strengthening joint Gulf police cooperation and developing their capabilities in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability across the region.