Salem bin Abdulrahman attends launch of 11th Sharjah International Cycling Tour

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, attended on Friday afternoon the launch of the first stage of the 11th Sharjah International Cycling Tour, titled “Pride and Giving”.

The opening stage started from Al Noor Island in Sharjah City and concluded at the Wheat Farm in Mleiha, covering a distance of 129.6 kilometres.

The opening ceremony featured marine displays by Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, alongside traditional and heritage performances. Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi then gave the official signal to mark the start of the race.

The tour spans a total of five stages and also includes a local youth tour and a dedicated race for people of determination, alongside the professional competition. The event runs until Tuesday, 27th January, with the participation of 162 cyclists from 18 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, representing 27 teams and national squads.

The international event continues over the coming days, covering a total distance of 503 kilometres across five stages. The second stage, titled “Al Jubail”, spans 129.56 kilometres, starting from Al Jubail Market in Sharjah City and finishing at Al Jubail Market in Kalba. The third stage, “Al Heera”, is a 9.8-kilometre individual time trial that starts and ends in the Al Heera area of Sharjah. The fourth stage, “Eastern”, covers a distance of 133 kilometres, beginning from Dibba Al Hisn Island and concluding at Al Sahab Rest Area in Khorfakkan. The fifth and final stage, “Heritage and Civilisation”, spans 100.09 kilometres, starting from Sharjah Falconers Club and finishing at Sharjah Grand Mosque.

Participating in the tour are several international teams and national squads, including UAE Team Gen Z, Malaysia’s Terengganu team, Thailand’s Roojai team, Hungary’s MBH team, Italy’s Toscana team, Turkey’s Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality team, the Netherlands’ Universe team, Japan’s Kinan team, Slovenia’s Factor team, China’s Li Ning Star team, and the French regional team Haute-Savoie.

From within the UAE, participating teams include Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Cycling Team, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Al Nasr, Jdeida UAE, and Airwix UAE. The tour also features Qatar’s professional team, Portugal’s Óbidos team, as well as national teams from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, Tunisia and Rwanda.

The launch ceremony was attended alongside the Chairman of the Ruler’s Office by Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Abdullah Sultan Al Dahi, Chairman of the Tour’s Organising Committee; Dr Ashraf Mohamed, Secretary-General of the Arab Cycling Federation; Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Sports Council; and Dr Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Tour Director, in addition to a large number of representatives from sponsoring and supporting entities and media organisations.