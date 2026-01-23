Shamma bint Mohammed honoured with 2026 World Woman Hero Award

DAVOS, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new international achievement reflecting the advanced status of Emirati women leaders, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan was honoured with the 2026 World Woman Hero Award on the sidelines of the Davos Conference held in the Swiss city of Davos, in the presence of an elite group of intellectual leaders, decision-makers, and influential figures from various countries around the world.

The award is presented by the World Woman Foundation, an international organisation dedicated to honouring women who have made exceptional contributions that have created a real and sustainable impact in the lives of women and girls through initiatives based on human dignity, freedom of choice, equality, and building community awareness.

The honoring of Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan came in appreciation of her intellectual and humanitarian career and her pioneering role in launching and supporting cultural, educational, and societal initiatives that contributed to redefining the concept of women's empowerment as a long-term cognitive and developmental process that transcends traditional frameworks to creating impact and human development.

The awarding body emphasized in the award's citations that heikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed represents a contemporary model of conscious female leadership that combines intellectual vision, institutional work, and societal impact, noting that her projects and initiatives reflected a deep understanding of the role of women as an essential partner in sustainable development and shaping the future.

The value of this recognition is embodied in the fact that it came from the heart of the Global Davos Conference, which is considered one of the most prominent international platforms for dialogue on economy, development, governance, and human issues, reflecting the influential Emirati presence in international discussions and confirming that the Emirati experience in empowering women has become a subject of global appreciation and interest.

This achievement also highlights the growing role of Emirati women on the international stage through real influence and the creation of inspiring models in the fields of thought, culture, and humanitarian work, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates, which places the human being at the heart of its developmental strategies.

The honouring of Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan with the 2026 World Woman Hero Award is an international testament to an integrated path of giving and conscious work, and a message of appreciation for her role which transcends geographical and cultural borders in consolidating the values of cognitive justice and building more conscious societies.