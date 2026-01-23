Hazza bin Zayed visits Zakher Lake, winter camps in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Zakher Lake and several winter camps across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reviewed the facilities and services provided to visitors, as well as the main activities and events catering to various age groups.

He also toured Zakher Lake and was briefed on its diverse winter experiences, outdoor seating areas, and camping activities, highlighting the lake’s distinctive seasonal atmosphere and its role in providing open community spaces for residents and visitors in winter.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of providing a safe and attractive recreational environment for families to enjoy winter in Al Ain Region, affirming that this further enhances the region as a destination for seasonal activities and events.

He also stressed the significance of continuing to develop camp facilities and services, enriching the overall experience for participants and visitors.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed during the tour were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.