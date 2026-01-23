Jewels of Emirates Show opens 28 January at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch the seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, scheduled to take place from 28th January to 1st February 2025.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition will feature over 180 top UAE jewellery makers, more than 500 renowned brands, and prominent international designers, presenting cutting-edge collections of diamond, platinum, gold, and silver jewellery alongside gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

The Jewels of Emirates Show provides a strategic platform for networking and showcasing innovations in the gold and jewellery sector, establishing itself as the largest showcase for not only local and regional jewellers but also international names as the show expands its scope at a steady pace.

This year’s edition marks a significant expansion, with the exhibition total area reaching 12,000 square meters. It attracts participants from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, showcasing luxurious gold and diamond collections and bespoke watches.

The five-day exhibition draws elite designers, high-profile buyers and jewellery aficionados from across the globe. Distinguished pavilions will spotlight creations from countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, India, and Italy, showcasing global craftsmanship.

The exhibition also features a shining collection of Emirati jewellery and exclusive pieces crafted by Emirati designers with ingenuity and precision that reflect the highly advanced level of local gold and jewellery industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the consistent growth in exhibitor participation, visitor turnout, and purchase values witnessed by previous editions underscores growing confidence in the Jewels of Emirates Show.

He noted that the exhibition serves as a strategic platform to support the UAE’s gold and jewellery sector, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for the industry.

“Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to expand international participation, attract new global brands, and enhance the presence of Emirati designers during this year’s edition. The exhibition’s timing at the beginning of the year further boosts its commercial appeal, especially amid increasing gold demand in the UAE, providing a strong incentive for businesses to participate and leverage this market momentum,” Al Midfa added.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their latest creations and reach a diverse, professional audience. It combines impactful marketing campaigns with full-event exposure, competitive exhibition rates, flexible booth design, and multiple construction options, fostering an environment where innovation meets tradition while enabling local and global jewellery designers and businesses to scale operations and expand their business reach.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 marks the first-time launch of the “Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone curated for premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs.

Featuring leading luxury names such as Yoko London, Mintage Luxury Jewellery, Zari Jewellery, Il Bernardo, La Roche, and Tohodo Japan, the pavilion elevates the exhibition’s value proposition by targeting the luxury segment and providing visitors with access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

This year’s edition offers visitors profitable purchasing opportunities and exclusive deals, complemented by interactive experiences, grand prizes, social media competitions, and additional rewards.

These features position the exhibition as a prime destination for jewellery aficionados and a showcase for emerging industry trends, enhancing its competitive edge and driving engagement from both local and international audiences.

The seventh Jewels of Emirates Show will also host the second edition of the "Sharjah Pearls Exhibition". Organised by Suwaidi Pearls in collaboration with SCCI and in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the exhibition aims to revive the UAE’s maritime heritage and highlight the natural pearls’ historical and aesthetic value. It also seeks to stimulate growth in the gemstones and jewellery sector and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international hub for the jewellery industry.

The 2nd Sharjah Pearls Exhibition features a curated selection of cultural and heritage-themed activities focused on pearl culture. These include a pearl-crafting workshop employing traditional equipment and tools, offering visitors an authentic experience of the UAE’s historic jewellery-making techniques.

The programme further includes a heritage-style Majlis (a traditional gathering space or assembly) dedicated to pearl trading. It aims to present the traditional pearl trade tools and buying and selling practices, while enabling visitors to learn about and purchase natural pearls using methods followed in the past.

The exhibition agenda also includes curated cultural evenings with industry practitioners including pearl divers, pearl traders, and gemstone experts. Complementing these activities, entertainment competitions with valuable prizes will be organised to drive visitor and community engagement, delivering a comprehensive that blends culture, heritage, knowledge, and entertainment.

Since its launch in 2020, the Jewels of Emirates Show has recorded notable growth in the number of exhibitors and visitors, expanded its occupied space, diversified its exhibits, and introduced high-value attractions. Its ongoing expansion attracts prestigious global names, signalling strong market confidence and enhancing the exhibition’s strategic positioning in the jewellery sector.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM Wednesday through Saturday, and from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday. Free parking is provided to enhance the visitor experience, targeting affluent audiences and jewellery aficionados, thereby reinforcing the exhibition’s appeal and accessibility in the regional luxury market.