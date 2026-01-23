Ajman Crown Prince attends Master’s Degree graduation ceremony of Humaid bin Ammar at King’s College London

LONDON, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has attended the graduation ceremony marking Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s attainment of a Master’s degree in Middle East Politics and Economics from King’s College London in the United Kingdom.

On the occasion, the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed his happiness and pride in this academic achievement, affirming that young people are the cornerstone of the UAE’s progress and development, and a source of national pride through their knowledge and accomplishments.

He said: “We were delighted today to share with our son Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi the joy of earning a Master’s degree from King’s College London, specialising in Middle East Politics and Economics.”

He added: “Our youth are the winning bet in the advancement and development of the United Arab Emirates. We take pride in them and in their knowledge, and their excellence at the world’s most prestigious universities gives us confidence in a promising and bright future."