US Reed leads Hero Dubai Desert Classic after Round Two

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- American golfer Patrick Reed took the lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic following the completion of the second round of the 37th edition of the tournament, one of the elite Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour’s “Race to Dubai”, offering a total prize purse of $9 million.

Reed carded a six-under-par 66 in the second round to move to the top of the leaderboard on nine-under-par overall, delivering a strong morning performance and drawing on his experience as the 2018 Masters champion and a lifetime DP World Tour member.

At the end of Friday’s round, the top 70 players qualified for the final two rounds scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

England’s Andy Sullivan recorded the best score of the day with a seven-under-par 65, climbing to second place overall on eight-under-par. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton of England remained in contention at five-under-par, while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, the tournament’s record four-time winner, finished the round at two-under-par overall.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood avoided early elimination, ending the second round one over par, keeping his chances alive for a strong finish in the final rounds.

Ahmad Skaik, captain of the UAE national team, exited the tournament with a total score of 15 over par after carding nine over par in the second round.