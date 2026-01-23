Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's 3rd edition kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins tomorrow at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex (NAS) in Dubai, with strong participation from clubs and academies. The championship continues to grow in scale and importance, reinforcing its position as a key platform for jiu-jitsu development across the UAE.

Round 1 will be contested in the No Gi category over two days. Saturday features the U12, U14 and U16 divisions, followed by the U18, Adults and Masters categories on Sunday, bringing together athletes from across age groups in a competitive and well-structured setting.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The championship contributes to strengthening the values associated with jiu-jitsu through a competitive environment that supports technical development and instils principles of responsibility and discipline among athletes.

“The wide range of age categories, from youth to Masters, reflects a comprehensive vision of the role of sport in bringing different segments of society together within a unified framework that encourages positive interaction between generations and reinforces sport as an inclusive platform for all.”

Hamdan Salem, an athlete from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club (U16), said: “Taking part in the first round represents an important start for us as athletes, especially after the successes achieved by the club in previous seasons. We are preparing with strong focus and approach the bouts aiming to deliver performances that reflect the work we put in during training and our commitment to the technical staff’s instructions.”

He added: “Defending the title is a big responsibility, and we know the competition will be stronger this season. At Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, we work as a team and approach every bout with confidence and discipline, with the aim of continuing positive results and representing the club in a way that matches its achievements.”

Jiu-jitsu fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the championship, which serves as a leading national platform for discovering talent, developing capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s presence on the global jiu-jitsu map, reflecting values of ambition, competition and pride in the nation’s sporting identity.