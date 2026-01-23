Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cypriot FM; MoU signed to establish comprehensive strategic energy partnership

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats signed an MoU to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership in the field of energy between the two countries.

They reviewed the outcomes of the official visit paid by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Republic of Cyprus last December, and its contribution to advancing prospects for cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership across various sectors.

The two ministers also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in a number of key areas, including economic, trade and investment sectors, renewable energy, and technology.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Dr. Kombos and congratulated him on the occasion of the Republic of Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026. They also discussed the importance of the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and Cyprus, which, he said, are founded on mutual trust, respect and shared visions, noting that the UAE–Cyprus comprehensive strategic partnership provides an important framework for strengthening cooperation across various fields, supporting sustainable development plans in both countries for the common good their peoples.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and the importance of supporting efforts to promote lasting security and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.