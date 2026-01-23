Egyptian Culture Minister hails Sharjah's heritage preservation

CAIRO, 23rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt's Minister of Culture, Dr Ahmed Fouad Hanno, has commended the Emirate of Sharjah's pioneering role in supporting culture and fostering knowledge, calling it a leading model for preserving Arab cultural legacy and presenting it on a worldwide scale. He made these remarks during a visit to the Sharjah Institute for Heritage booth at the Cairo International Book Fair.

During his visit, the minister reviewed the pavilion's extensive collection of historical materials, which includes speciality books, dictionaries, encyclopaedias, journals, and periodicals that illustrate the richness and diversity of Arab cultural legacy.

Dr Hanno said that Sharjah's cultural activities are consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which is to preserve history and protect it from loss and neglect. He also praised the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's recognised heritage publication experience and role in expanding the documentation of people's and civilisations' legacies through rigorous academic techniques.

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage pavilion contains nearly 1,000 publications on various heritage-related topics.