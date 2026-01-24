10th Al Salam Cycling Championship to host Women’s Race tomorrow

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Salam Cycling Championship will host its Women’s Race on 25 January, as part of the 10th edition of the competition.

Held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’, the Championship is organised by The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The Women’s Race will bring together elite female cyclists representing a wide range of nationalities, competing for total prize money of AED460,000. The Supreme Organising Committee of the Championship has approved a 93-kilometre race route that runs through Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve in Saih Al Salam, one of Dubai’s most prominent destinations for cycling and outdoor sports.

The course has been carefully designed to start in front of Al Qudra Village before passing through key natural and heritage landmarks within the reserve. As one of the largest desert conservation reserves in the world, Al Marmoom is home to rare plant and wildlife species, offering a distinctive setting that reflects Dubai’s commitment to sustainability while providing an exceptional experience for participants and spectators alike.

The Women’s Race marks the third event of the 10th season of the Al Salam Cycling Championship. The season opened with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race, held under the theme ‘Security and Safety’ in cooperation with Dubai Police, followed by the H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race, organised for the second consecutive year and featuring elite professional cyclists from various nationalities. The race route extended from His Highness The Ruler’s Court to Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

The current season will continue with the Desert Women’s Race on 31 January, before concluding with the Desert Men’s Race on 1 February.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, said that in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Championship places strong emphasis on supporting and empowering women across all sectors, including sports.

He noted that women’s participation in competitive cycling plays an important role in advancing sports and society, highlighting the positive influence of female athletes within families and their ability to inspire younger generations to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles.

Al Falasi added that the prize money allocated for the Women’s Race is the largest in the world for cycling competitions of its kind, reflecting the Championship’s commitment to recognising excellence and motivating participants to deliver outstanding performances. He also highlighted the significant effort invested by cyclists and teams throughout the season in preparation for the Championship, which has become an annual destination for innovation, competitiveness, and sporting excellence.

The Supreme Organising Committee also announced the opening of entries for a photography competition associated with the Women’s Race, organised in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award. Winners will be announced and honoured at the conclusion of the Championship season.

The Al Salam Cycling Championship is held in cooperation with a number of strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, Government of Dubai Media Office, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation as general referee, and Dubai Film.