SEHA launches 14th International Radiology Conference

AL AIN, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the 14th edition of the SEHA International Radiology Conference, to be hosted at Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Medical City (STMC) in Al Ain from 24th–25th January 2026.

The flagship annual event reinforces SEHA’s leadership in advanced medical imaging, interventional radiology, education, and innovation, while supporting the UAE’s broader healthcare transformation agenda.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme: “Imaging Excellence: Exploring the Latest AI Horizons in Imaging Innovations”

Healthcare executives, medical physicists, radiographers, imaging technologists, and medical technology partners throughout the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East will have the opportunity to attend this conference designed for sharing knowledge and developing the profession.

The two-day conference will convene a distinguished lineup of international experts and healthcare leaders, representing both regional and global spheres, to share insights and shape the future of the health sector.

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, Sub-Specialty Imaging, Artificial Intelligence in Image Interpretation, Future Imaging Technology, Patient-centred care, Evolving Role of Radiology in Precision Medicine, and Clinical Outcomes will be key topics discussed at the conference. The conference will provide opportunities for professional development through activities such as panel discussions, case studies, and educational presentations to those who work in radiology as well as to other professionals involved with the healthcare system.

In addition, the conference provides an opportunity for continuing education and offers participants the ability to obtain professional credentials in radiology, demonstrating SEHA's longstanding commitment to advancing quality in the delivery of healthcare.

Dr. Yasmine Maher, Chief Executive Officer - Radiology at SEHA, said, “The SEHA International Radiology Conference reflects our enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous learning. By convening global expertise and showcasing advanced imaging practices, we aim to empower healthcare professionals and strengthen radiology’s role in delivering high-quality, patient-focused care.”

Dr. Jamal Aldeen Alkoteesh, Medical Director Radiology at SEHA & Chair at STMC, added, “Radiology is central to modern healthcare delivery, enabling early diagnosis, precision care, and better patient outcomes. This Conference aligns closely with national healthcare and innovation priorities, while reinforcing SEHA’s strategic investment in people, technology, and clinical advancement.”

Dr. Sarim Ather, Chair of Scientific Committee & Consultant Physician, commented, “The scientific programme has been carefully designed to address both current practice and future directions in radiology. “By attending, attendees will have access to information regarding new research and new cases as well as an opportunity to network with experts in the field.”