Dubai's first Green Artificial Intelligence Conference launched

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the first Green Artificial Intelligence Conference and its accompanying exhibition were launched.

Organised by the Zayed International Environment Foundation, in collaboration with Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University Australia. Professor Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Environment Foundation, emphasised that the conference is a unique gathering, bringing together diverse expertise from environmental scientists, AI researchers and developers, urban planners, sustainability officials, green technology innovators, educators, students, and civil society actors. This interdisciplinary approach is exactly what is needed to address complex challenges and formulate comprehensive solutions.

He added that combining knowledge and joint efforts can make a tangible difference, as emphasised by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE. Over decades, the Zayed International Environment Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable environmental practices, organising over 100 conferences and initiatives to raise awareness and promote sustainability.

The conference theme, "Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability," highlights AI's role as a powerful ally in achieving a greener, more resilient world. Combining green AI with Sheikh Zayed's vision and national sustainability standards offers an integrated approach to balancing progress and environmental protection.

Through collaboration between government, private, and research institutions, the UAE can continue to lead innovative environmental initiatives, presenting global models for balancing modern development and nature conservation.

The opening session was followed by presentations by Dr. Anwar Fatih Rahman Daghigh on AI and cybersecurity, and Professor Chetire Bonsilvan on contemporary environmental challenges and green AI's potential.

The first day included an appreciation ceremony for sponsoring partners, an exhibition showcasing best practices in AI for environment and sustainability, and student projects on sustainable environmental AI applications