27 teams to challenge reigning champions in Battle of Community at Dubai Games 2026

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Battle of Community at next month’s 7th Dubai Games will see 27 teams battle against reigning champions for the 2026 title.

Following a competitive pre-qualifier challenge held today (Saturday) at DAMAC Hills, 27 community teams qualified for the Dubai Games 2026 – the Emirate’s premier team challenge championships.

Kicking off under the slogan “Ignite, Unite, Battle” and running from 12th to 15th February in supported by the Official Partner DP World, as well as Diamond Partners DAMAC Group and Emirates General Petroleum (Emarat), and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Reflecting the tournament’s success in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among diverse segments of the community, the Battle of the Community pre-qualifiers saw fierce competition among 200 athletes from 42 teams.

The 27 qualified teams will now go head-to-head with the champion of the Battle of the Community competition at the Dubai Games 2025.

The four-day tournament, which was first held in 2018, has firmly established itself as the flagship event on Dubai’s community sports calendar, particularly in the realm of team challenges. The increasingly high calibre of talent demonstrated throughout the Battle of the Community reflects Dubai’s leadership in the sports sector, both in terms of top-tier team challenge event organisation and sustainable social impact, organisers said.

The pre-qualifier battle saw wide public attendance, ensuring a friendly, motivational atmosphere. A range of spectator activities encouraged attendees to test their own physical abilities and explore their sporting potential.

With the completion of the Battle of the Community pre-qualifiers, anticipation builds for the Dubai Games 2026 main competition, scheduled to get under way on 12 February. As well as the Battle of the Community, the seventh edition of the tournament will also feature Battle of the Government, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors challenges, where athletes will compete to win the Dubai Games 2026 prestigious title.