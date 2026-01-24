ICESCO, Microsoft launch 'Digital Mindsets' series

SHARJAH, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), in collaboration with Microsoft, has launched a new knowledge series entitled “Digital Mindsets.” Targeting university students from various disciplines, the series aims to enhance their awareness of artificial intelligence and build a deep understanding of its applications and growing impact on education, work, and institutions.

The initiative, implemented at the ICESCO headquarters in Sharjah, comes in response to the rapid transformations brought about by artificial intelligence across various sectors. It seeks to empower students to move beyond simply using digital tools and to develop a critical and responsible understanding of the role of humanity in the digital age, with a focus on the human and ethical dimensions of modern technologies.

The “Digital Mindsets” series comprises three interconnected workshops. It begins with a session on “Decoding Artificial Intelligence,” which covers fundamental concepts, practical applications, and ethical frameworks. This is followed by a “Microsoft Copilot” workshop focusing on skills for intelligent interaction with AI tools and command formulation to enhance productivity.

The series concludes with a session on “Agent AI,” which explores the future of work under intelligent systems and the transformation of human roles and responsibilities.