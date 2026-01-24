NCM forecasts cloudy weather, rain, strong winds tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in some coastal, northern, and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall.

In a statement, NCM explained that winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes becoming active and causing dust, moving from southeast to northwest, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough, with the first high tide at 16:48, the second at 05:47, the first low tide at 11:10, and the second at 22:46.

In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be moderate to rough, with the first high tide at 14:36, the second at 01:46, the first low tide at 08:16, and the second at 19:30.