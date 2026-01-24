UAE participates in second session of Arab Parliament in Cairo

CAIRO, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Group to the Arab Parliament participated in the second plenary meeting of the second ordinary session of the fourth legislative term of the Arab Parliament, held on Saturday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The FNC delegation was led Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the FNC Parliamentary Group and President of the Arab Parliament. The delegation included several FNC members.

Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Deputy Chairman of the Group and a member of the Social, Educational, Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth Education Affairs Committee, stated that the committee reviewed, during the session, a report on the key items discussed on its agenda.

She noted that the discussions focused in particular on the Arab guiding document for the development of e-learning, especially in light of the Arab Parliament’s formation of a subcommittee tasked with developing e-learning across the Arab world.

She also explained that the document underscored the importance of education in achieving sustainable development and building the Arab individual, in addition to establishing an Arab guiding framework for the development of e-learning, particularly in light of support for digital transformation in Arab educational systems.