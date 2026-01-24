Education national priority, driver of comprehensive development: Minister

ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said that the UAE views education as a national priority and a key driver of comprehensive development.

On the occasion of the International Day of Education, observed annually on 24th January, Al Amiri said that the UAE has adopted an integrated educational vision focused on building human capital and developing a flexible and innovative education system that keeps pace with future requirements and is based on the latest global best practices, while preserving national identity and Emirati values.

She added that the International Day of Education represents a global occasion to underscore the pivotal role of education in building individuals and advancing nations, noting that education has always been, and continues to be, the cornerstone of progress and a tool for societies to shape their future, enhance their competitiveness, and entrench the values of sustainable development and peace.