Mohammed bin Rashid visits Quoz Arts Fest

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited Quoz Arts Fest, marking a significant moment in the festival’s 14th edition and underscoring its continued role as a key platform for contemporary culture, creativity, and community engagement in the UAE.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured Alserkal Avenue, Dubai’s cultural district and engaged with artists, cultural practitioners, and members of the creative community. The visit reflected Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, fostering cultural exchange, and nurturing creative and intellectual ecosystems as part of the city’s broader vision for innovation and human development.

As part of his tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary international affairs think tank based in Dubai and founded by Dubai Abulhoul. The institute focuses on advancing intellectual discourse across global governance reform, diplomacy, climate security, culture, and the future of multilateralism, positioning culture and critical thinking as essential tools for global dialogue.

His Highness also visited Concrete, where TAPE Dubai, the large-scale immersive installation by Numen/For Use, is presented. Part of the collective’s internationally renowned TAPE series, the installation has previously been realised in cities including Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, and Zagreb, transforming architectural spaces into elastic, inhabitable environments. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with the artists behind the work, which invites visitors to physically engage with space through movement, tension, and collective experience.

Taking place from 24th to 25th January 2026, Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue with a weekend of experimental installations, live performances, music, and community encounters across the cultural district. This edition foregrounds artistic practices that encourage movement, collective listening, and new ways of engaging with art in public space.

Quoz Arts Fest continues to bring together artists, musicians, performers, families, and the wider community, reinforcing its position as one of Dubai’s most established and influential cultural gatherings.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s presence at the festival reflects the leadership’s sustained support for cultural initiatives that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for arts, culture, and contemporary creative expression.