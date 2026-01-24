Snowfall, rains kill 61 in Afghanistan

KABUL, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 61 people were killed and 110 others injured due to heavy snowfall and rains across Afghanistan on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.

In addition to the human losses, the storms have completely or partially destroyed 458 homes, the NDMA added.

The figures are preliminary, as surveys and assessments are still underway in various regions, and changes to these numbers are possible, the statement noted.

Over the past three days, most regions of Afghanistan have endured frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of several key highways and roads, including critical links between the national capital, Kabul, and a number of provinces.