Over 9,000 US flights cancelled as major winter storm threatens power, travel

WASHINGTON, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 9,000 flights across the United States set to take off over the weekend have been cancelled as a major storm expected to wreak havoc across much of the country bears down, threatening to knock out power for days and snarl major roadways.

More than 3,300 flights were delayed or cancelled on Saturday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Nearly 6,000 were called off for Sunday.

About 140 million people have received warnings of a winter storm stretching from New Mexico to New England. The National Weather Service forecast bulletin warned of heavy snowfall and the formation of a catastrophic ice band extending from eastern Texas to North Carolina.

Meteorologists have warned that the damage, especially in areas that will experience heavy freezing rain, could be similar to the damage caused by hurricanes.