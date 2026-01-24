Sharjah Self-Defence takes early lead on opening day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 1

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 1 No Gi got underway today at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex (NAS) in Dubai, with strong action across the U12, U14 and U16 categories.

Athletes delivered impressive performances throughout the opening day, underlining the steady progress of jiu-jitsu among the youth in the UAE.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings on Day 1, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Palms Sports - Team 777 in third.

The quality of competition and discipline on display reflected the effectiveness of club programmes and specialised academies in developing young athletes from an early age, with strong family support continuing to play a key role in their progress.

The opening day was attended by a number of officials and dignitaries, who also took part in the medal ceremonies, including Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, and Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation; Hamad Alghafli, Senior Vice President, Parking Operations at Q Mobility; Abdullah Sajwani, Director of the Licensing Department at the Ministry of Sports; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the Federation; and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Federation; Nasser Alabdool, Dubai Regional Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; and Fahad Almarzooqi, Deira Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi said the inclusion of the No Gi category reflects the Federation’s commitment to giving athletes more competitive opportunities and developing their skills across different jiu-jitsu styles.

He stressed that investment in youth categories remains essential to building a generation capable of representing the UAE at regional and international competitions.

He said, “No Gi competitions offer a different challenge in jiu-jitsu, with a focus on speed, flexibility and tactical awareness. We include this format to help develop athletes’ skills, prepare them for international competition, and build well-rounded athletes who can adapt to different styles.”

He added that the championship, held during the Year of the Family, highlights the role of sport in strengthening family bonds, noting that the presence and support of parents play an important role in building confidence and discipline among young athletes, while reinforcing values of commitment and perseverance within the family and the wider community.

Ibrahim Mohammed Mesbahi, father of athlete Zayed Mesbahi from ADMA Academy, who is competing in the U12 category (42kg), said, “This is Zayed’s first time competing in the championship. He has been practising jiu-jitsu for one year alongside his three brothers, Mohammed, Hamdan and Maktoum. We are pleased with his performance and his fourth-place finish. I believe jiu-jitsu is a global sport that receives strong support in the UAE, offers many benefits to athletes, and teaches self-confidence, determination and perseverance.”

The championship continues tomorrow with competitions in the U18, Adults and Masters categories, with strong participation from clubs and academies. The competitive atmosphere is expected to promote sportsmanship, discipline and excellence, while reinforcing jiu-jitsu’s position as a sport that brings families together around shared values of ambition and achievement.