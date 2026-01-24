Dakar 2026: UAE youth sport gears up for Olympic test

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE sport is stepping up preparations for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic GamesDakar 2026, scheduled to take place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November, marking the first time the event will be staged in Africa.The Games will feature around 25 sports and nearly 2,700 athletes worldwide, offering a key international platform for emerging talent.

The UAE National Olympic Committee, working with national federations, has focused on early qualification pathways, age eligibility for athletes born in 2009 and 2010, and meeting international ranking requirements in several disciplines.

Asian championships remain central to the qualification process, with youth teams targeting valuable qualification places. The UAE gained momentum at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in 2025, where athletes bagged 31 medals and crucial ranking points.

Sports such as athletics, taekwondo, boxing, judo, shooting and triathlon are expected to feature strongly in the UAE campaign, reflecting the expanding depth of the national programme.

Badminton player Ryan Malhan has already secured qualification, while federations in equestrian sport and athletics continue intensive preparation programmes to meet international standards.

In equestrian sport, Sultan Al Yahyai, a board member of the UAE Equestrian Federation, said youth preparation remains a priority, with recent international show jumping events — including participation by nine Emirati riders — providing key competitive exposure ahead of selection.

Athletics Secretary General Faisal Al Khameeri confirmed that integrated physical and technical preparation programmes are currently underway to meet qualification standards.

The UAE has competed in every edition of the Youth Olympic Games since 2010, with its first medal coming in Buenos Aires 2018. Dakar 2026 now represents the next step for a new generation approaching the Olympic stage.