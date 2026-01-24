27 teams book finals spot in Dubai Games Community Challenge

DUBAI, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-seven teams have qualified for the finals of the Community Challenge category at the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, following qualifying rounds held on Saturday at DAMAC Hills 1.

The current edition of the Dubai Games is organised in official partnership with DP World, with DAMAC Group and Emirates Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

The Community Challenge qualifiers attracted more than 200 players across 42 teams, underlining the event’s growing role in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle across the community.

The qualified teams will now face the defending Community Challenge champions from the 2025 Dubai Games, who return this year aiming to retain their title against a strong field of competitors.

The Dubai Games organising committee said the event has established itself as a flagship fixture on Dubai’s sports calendar, particularly in team sports, highlighting the emirate’s leadership in professional event organisation, social impact and the expanding global reach of its sporting events.