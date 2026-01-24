ACRES 2026 showcases sustainable real estate growth

SHARJAH, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2026 recorded strong turnout from investors and visitors keen to explore a diverse range of innovative property developments.

The exhibition, which concludes today (Saturday), offers high-value real estate investment opportunities, supported by competitive discounts, flexible payment plans targeting various investor segments, and a package of government incentives and facilitation measures.

This year’s edition highlights investment-ready projects centered on sustainability, renewable energy integration, and smart design solutions, underscoring their growing appeal as value drivers that support long-term returns and improved living standards.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) showcased Sharjah Sustainable City II, an integrated residential community that elevates eco-friendly urban living. The project builds on the exceptional success of Sharjah Sustainable City in the Al Rahmaniya area, the first sustainable residential community in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Developed on a townhouse model, the project establishes a progressive approach to living where sustainability is embedded into everyday life, rooted in eco-conscious living, economic viability and social responsibility. It embodies an integrated vision for developing innovative and sustainable urban communities that enhance quality of life and balance human needs with environmental protection.

Adding to its appeal, buyers can benefit from zero service charges for the first three years after handover. All homes are designed as smart homes and are equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient appliances intended to reduce utility costs. The community also promotes green mobility with eco-friendly transportation options.

Arada, a master real estate developer, also presented the “Masaar 3” as a sustainability-driven community development that integrates nature at the heart of the residential experience.

The community emphasises quality of life as it features expanded green spaces, lined with tree-lined paths, shaded walking and cycling tracks, and thoughtfully designed social areas that encourage healthier lifestyle. The project supports efficient resource use and a balanced approach to urban development, in line with Sharjah’s strategic vision toward sustainable urban communities reinforcing environmental awareness and social responsibility among future residents.

Ali Al-Najjar, Sales Director at “Ajmal Makan City” in Sharjah, said that “Ajmal Makan” is a naturally sustainable waterfront development aligned with advanced environmental community planning.

He noted that the project benefits from exceptional water circulation levels in Al Hamriyah, the highest in the UAE, ensuring long-term environmental quality and residential sustainability.

The development relies on natural ecological systems rather than artificial energy or mechanical infrastructure, preserving ecological balance while reducing operational and maintenance costs. Therefore, it eases the financial burden on property owners, achieving a balanced model that combines environmental preservation with strong economic viability.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaid, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES, stated that this year’s edition of the exhibition marks a strategic stage in Sharjah’s real estate market development, as it highlights sustainable projects that meet global environmental standards and enhance living quality.

“The exhibition continues to attract innovative real estate development companies and projects that provide intelligent, sustainable solutions. This helps strengthen market stability and deliver investment opportunities that support Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development. Showcasing these projects underscores Sharjah’s commitment to innovation in real estate development and reinforces its position as a leading property hub in the region, he added.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and Leader Events Management, ACRES 2026 runs from 21st to 24th January at Expo Centre Sharjah.

It records the participation of more than 120 entities, including real estate developers, investors, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, and proptech firms. The fully occupied 10,000-square-metre exhibition space underlines the exhibition’s growing strategic importance across the UAE and the wider region.

This year’s edition showcases more than 200 real estate projects, covering residential units, integrated communities, commercial and industrial properties, investment land plots, and sustainable developments. Several projects are being introduced to the Sharjah market for the first time.