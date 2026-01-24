Singapore to invest $785 million in AI research

SINGAPORE, 24th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Singapore announced Saturday an investment plan exceeding $785 million to support artificial intelligence (AI) research through 2030, aimed at strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and addressing constraints related to limited human and natural resources through technological solutions.

Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information of Singapor, reportedly said during an AI Research Week event that the funding will be allocated to establish world-class research centres focused on tackling complex strategic challenges and supporting industrial applications.

The initiative will also prioritise the development of local talent through international partnerships, while committing to the open publication of research outcomes to advance global knowledge.