UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Badriah Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.