Al Habtoor Polo team wins Dubai Silver Cup 2026

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Habtoor Polo Team was crowned champion of the Dubai Silver Cup 2026, after defeating UAE Team 9–7 in the final match, which was held yesterday at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

The tournament is part of the Dubai Gold Cup Series and featured the participation of five teams with a 20-goal handicap.

In the classification match, Dubai Wolves, led by Habtoor Al Habtoor, won the Subsidiary Final Cup after a narrow 9–8 victory over Jahangiri Team, led by Mohammad Jahangiri.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Saeed bin Dri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Polo Federation, presented Al Habtoor Team with the championship trophy and gold medals, and awarded UAE Team the runners-up trophy and silver medals.

Mohammad Al Raqbani, Board Member of the Federation, also crowned Dubai Wolves with the Subsidiary Cup and Jahangiri Team with the runners-up trophy.