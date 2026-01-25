Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 platform for convergence of civilisations, human experiences

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Heritage festivals organised by the United Arab Emirates have evolved into a unique cultural and humanitarian platform for the convergence of civilisations and human experiences, reflecting the spirit of openness and tolerance that characterises the country.

These festivals also demonstrate the UAE’s ability to build strong bridges of communication linking the past with the present, while blending local and global dimensions in a way that reinforces mutual understanding and cultural dialogue.

These festivals contribute to enhancing mutual understanding among peoples, as they go beyond being mere celebratory events to become vibrant spaces for cultural dialogue that highlight the diversity of arts, customs and traditions. They offer visitors an opportunity to explore a rich and multifaceted human heritage through folkloric performances, traditional arts and crafts, and a wide range of cultural activities from around the world.

In this context, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026 showcases the essence of African heritage through traditional handicrafts and products made from natural materials such as baskets, fabrics and heritage dolls, in addition to skincare products, household items, and musical instruments crafted from palm fronds, leather, fur and animal horns. The displays provide visitors with a comprehensive sensory and educational experience that reflects the history of peoples, their cultural identity, and the deep connection between humanity, nature and culture.

Sara Melis, owner of a natural materials project from Ethiopia, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the African pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival reflects the richness and diversity of heritage through exhibits representing several African countries, most notably Madagascar, Ghana, Ethiopia and Senegal. She noted that these displays offer visitors an opportunity to learn about traditional crafts and authentic products that bear the distinctive imprint of each country’s cultural identity.